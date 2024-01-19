Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

AMAT opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

