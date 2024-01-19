Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

