Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 125,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 76,910 shares.The stock last traded at $43.83 and had previously closed at $44.39.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $982.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

