GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $108.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

