Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.