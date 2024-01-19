Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

