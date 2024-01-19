GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

