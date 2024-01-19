Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Up 3%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 1,460,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,554,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.