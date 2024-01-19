Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 214.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 7,686,213 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $4,127,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

