Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,031,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 15,938,329 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Grab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Grab by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,237,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 37.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grab by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Grab by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

