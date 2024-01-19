Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.50. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

