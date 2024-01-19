Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 416,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,719. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.