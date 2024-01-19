Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

