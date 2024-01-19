Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,442 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

