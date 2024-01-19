GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

