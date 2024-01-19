GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

