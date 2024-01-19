Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.85

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 4644552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.15 ($0.18).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94. The company has a market cap of £163.29 million, a PE ratio of 799.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

