Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.