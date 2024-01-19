Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Releases Earnings Results

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

