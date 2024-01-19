Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.0 million-$832.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.7 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.