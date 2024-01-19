Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $827-832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.81 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

