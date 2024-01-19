Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

