Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Hays has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

