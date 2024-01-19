Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.77. 384,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,472. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

