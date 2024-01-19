Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $265.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,155. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $265.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

