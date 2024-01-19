Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 2,813 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,083. The firm has a market cap of $481.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

