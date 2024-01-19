Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $747.37. 559,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.88. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

