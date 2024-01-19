Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. 18,990,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,025,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.51. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $275.71 and a 1-year high of $417.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

