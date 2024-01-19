Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,648. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

