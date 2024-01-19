Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.43 and a 200 day moving average of $181.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

