Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $595.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,859. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.63 and its 200-day moving average is $554.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

