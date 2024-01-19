Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.36. 613,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

