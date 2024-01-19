Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.13. 692,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,252. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.