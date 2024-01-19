Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

STZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.