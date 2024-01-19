Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 544,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

