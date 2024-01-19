Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 19.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 3,749,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.