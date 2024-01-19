Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. 238,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

