HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $56.75 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.