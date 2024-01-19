HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.44

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 1221814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after buying an additional 146,980 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

