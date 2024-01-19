Head-To-Head Comparison: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) versus S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and S4 Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.34% 0.06% 0.04% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and S4 Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.53%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and S4 Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $81.23 million 5.77 $7.14 million $0.02 748.37 S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats S4 Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. Further, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

