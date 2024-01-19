Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

