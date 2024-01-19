Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head to Head Review

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,602.40% -232.74% -100.23% Precision Optics -1.60% -15.15% -8.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,047.10%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $790,000.00 6.66 -$14.07 million ($21.49) -0.34 Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.75 -$140,000.00 ($0.06) -101.33

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

