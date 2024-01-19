Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.9 %

HP opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

