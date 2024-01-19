Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $313.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

