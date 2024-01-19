Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.68 on Friday. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Hilltop
In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.