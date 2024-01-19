Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $311.00.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.27. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

