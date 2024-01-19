Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $107,136.93 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

