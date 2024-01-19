Horizen Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.14 or 0.00019940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $118.65 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,575,456 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.