Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.