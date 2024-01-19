Hoylecohen LLC Buys 414 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $438.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

